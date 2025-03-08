PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 32,223 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,437,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,223 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $785,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $329,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $315.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.25 and a 200-day moving average of $322.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

