Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Up 12.6% – Time to Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.80). 3,533,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,837,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.49).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.70) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday.
We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.
We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.
