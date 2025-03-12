Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 558,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,763% from the average daily volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Organto Foods Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Organto Foods

(Get Free Report)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.