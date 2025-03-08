Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Lessened by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Shares of VOYA opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

