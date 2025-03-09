1,249 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TIP stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.