Barings LLC Sells 502 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,375,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 43,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

AON opened at $402.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

