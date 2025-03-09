Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.75 and traded as high as $14.25. Dana shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 2,085,749 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Dana Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Dana’s payout ratio is -102.56%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. JB Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Dana by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,425,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dana by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

