iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,412,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,990,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $154.17 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.61.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

