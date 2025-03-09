Barings LLC Sells 6,739 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Barings LLC cut its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $131.56.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. Research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.9201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

