Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Decreased by United Community Bank

United Community Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,408,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $259.75 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.69. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

