Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.97 and traded as high as C$10.13. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 6,580 shares traded.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

