Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Trading Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.17). 29,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 71,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($3.06).
Several research firms have weighed in on CLBS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.26) to GBX 475 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.26) to GBX 475 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.
