VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 103,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 196,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
VR Resources Stock Down 14.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VR Resources
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.