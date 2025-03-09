29,700 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,574,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,192,000 after buying an additional 56,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $135.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $128.91 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.66.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

