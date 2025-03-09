iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ) Shares Up 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.33. 54,375 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

