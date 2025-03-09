Lakeshore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Lakeshore Biopharma Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeshore Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSB. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeshore Biopharma Company Profile

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It focuses on developing PIKA technology platform. It operates through the People’s Republic of China and Other Countries or Regions.

