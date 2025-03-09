275 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,852,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,743,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,173,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,729.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,366,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,685.17.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,895.12 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,826.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,699.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

