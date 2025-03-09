HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

