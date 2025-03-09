Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Shares Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.29. 298,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 579,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Get Metsera alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Metsera

Metsera Stock Performance

About Metsera

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.