Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Acquires New Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 156.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $2,911,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after buying an additional 89,011 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 73.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,804 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE PAAS opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

