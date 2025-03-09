Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $961,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $1,201,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Eos Management L.P. increased its position in Baidu by 15.6% during the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 15,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 17.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 13.8% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Nomura cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.