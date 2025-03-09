Amundi Has $311.58 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amundi cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,676,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,382,075 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in CSX were worth $311,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSX opened at $31.26 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.