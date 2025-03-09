Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

