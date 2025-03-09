Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 78 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE ROP opened at $588.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

