Amundi Sells 1,189,228 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189,228 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $290,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,592,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $97.41 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.