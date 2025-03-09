Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

