Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Workday by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,401.05. This represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $17,246,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,729,781.44. This represents a 39.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,829 shares of company stock valued at $113,033,319. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

WDAY opened at $252.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.78.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.