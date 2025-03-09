Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $236,203.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,783 shares in the company, valued at $108,361,330.94. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,421,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PNC opened at $179.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.20 and a 200-day moving average of $192.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

