Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.66) EPS.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CMCT opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

Featured Stories

