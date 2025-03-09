Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Solution LLC

Retirement Solution LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Retirement Solution LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSE. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 329,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,434,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 206,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSE stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

