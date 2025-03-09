M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,941.90. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,093,970 shares of company stock valued at $296,365,992. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

