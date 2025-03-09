Penny Stocks To Research – March 8th

Bit Origin, China Xiangtai Food, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, often trading for less than $5 each, of small companies that are usually listed on over-the-counter markets rather than major stock exchanges. They tend to have low liquidity and high volatility, making them speculative investments with increased risk for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.
Bit Origin (BTOG)
China Xiangtai Food (PLIN)
China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.
PLIN traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 612,509,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,637. China Xiangtai Food has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.
BigBear.ai (BBAI)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.
BBAI traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $3.35. 78,200,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,072,662. The stock has a market cap of $953.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.12. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
