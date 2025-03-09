Retirement Solution LLC Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,612.31. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,014.75. This trade represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,159 shares of company stock valued at $590,702 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

