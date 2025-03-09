Ruffer LLP Grows Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 302.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,270 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 34.4% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,000 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $8,559,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,570,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 634,210 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

