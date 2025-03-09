Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys 1,134 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 3.0% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.