SLT Holdings LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

BATS:RDVI opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.08.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

