Ruffer LLP Takes Position in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEAR. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at $1,632,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth $9,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Revelyst Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE GEAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.01. Revelyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Revelyst Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

