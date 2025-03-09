Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after buying an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after buying an additional 2,138,693 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after purchasing an additional 829,504 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

NYSE:PLD opened at $119.89 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

