Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.