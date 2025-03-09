Frontier Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FINT)

Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FINT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 415,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,000. Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF Price Performance

Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71.

Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF Profile

The Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (FINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to mid- to large-cap international companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FINT was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

