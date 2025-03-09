Horan Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $921,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

