Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

