Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $474.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.59.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

