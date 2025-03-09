Naviter Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Astera Labs
In other news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,391.52. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 191,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,723,139.14. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 570,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,242,702.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Astera Labs
Astera Labs Trading Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ ALAB opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.44. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.