AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after buying an additional 5,110,603 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,875,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11,131.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,792,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $473.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.