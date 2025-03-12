Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6,100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.1% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Essential Planning LLC. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $940,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

