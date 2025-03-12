Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.
SPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($100.98) to GBX 7,700 ($99.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,478 ($109.76).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPX
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group
On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.
Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.