Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

SPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($100.98) to GBX 7,700 ($99.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,478 ($109.76).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

LON SPX traded up GBX 355 ($4.60) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,105 ($91.99). 661,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,961. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,350 ($82.21) and a fifty-two week high of £107.70 ($139.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,383.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,179.08.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

