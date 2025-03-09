Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3012 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a 108.1% increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBR opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $70.20.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.