272,774 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 272,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,740,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.51 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
