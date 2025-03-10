Centurion (CNT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.45

Centurion (CNT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centurion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a total market cap of $76,322.13 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,321.12 or 0.99721333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,676.80 or 0.98940821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00098272 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

